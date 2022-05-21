PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 707,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

