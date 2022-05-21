PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $55.62. 8,977,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

