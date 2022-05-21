PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,300,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.89 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.