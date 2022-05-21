PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.04.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

