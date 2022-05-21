PFS Investments Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 734,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,946. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

