PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $141.95.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

