Phala.Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

