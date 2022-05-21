PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $564,299.30 and approximately $89,070.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

