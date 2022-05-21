Pickle Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $321,351.00 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $321,351.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00008031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

