Pickle Finance Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00007824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $296,314.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

