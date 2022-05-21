PIN Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 364.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

