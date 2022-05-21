PIN (PIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,204% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.13 or 0.07976739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00509785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.36 or 1.77402982 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

