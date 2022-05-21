Piper Sandler Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $105.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

