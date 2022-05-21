Pmeer (PMEER) Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,488.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.69 or 0.06720245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00237148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00651810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00611814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00068956 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork . Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.