Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Polaris stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

