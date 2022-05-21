Polkadot (DOT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $449.02 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00033747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $9.82 billion and approximately $449.02 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 483.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.09 or 0.11550958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 299.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00502649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.29 or 1.84764159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

