Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($138.54) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €71.58 ($74.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.70 and its 200-day moving average is €82.88. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €67.02 ($69.81) and a one year high of €102.00 ($106.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

