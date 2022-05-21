Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.