Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 653,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,226. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

