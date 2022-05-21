Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,423,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,685,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

BIDU traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. 2,737,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,899. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

