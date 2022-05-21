Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.93% of Northern Trust worth $480,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 747,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

