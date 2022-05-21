Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $871,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,575. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.