Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

