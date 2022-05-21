Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.08 Billion Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 273,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.19% of TJX Companies worth $1,078,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 224,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,718,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

