Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,620 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $418,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,351,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 12,573,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.