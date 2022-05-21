Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474,930 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of Tesla worth $3,768,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.78.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $45.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.90. 48,195,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

