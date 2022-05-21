Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,290,429 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,666,335 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.17% of Southwest Airlines worth $2,325,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,629. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

