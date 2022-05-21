Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,231,170 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,631,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,231,170 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $767,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after buying an additional 170,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 10,687,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,384,742. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

