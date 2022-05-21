Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,556,844 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,556,844 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.22% of NetApp worth $1,680,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $66.64. 2,464,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,448. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

