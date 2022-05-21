Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 42,370 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.05% of Hess worth $698,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

NYSE HES traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. 1,732,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.