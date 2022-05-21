Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 531,075 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,075 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $973,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

