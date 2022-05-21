Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,499,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,320,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.
QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
