Project TXA Price Tops $1.06 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $306,641.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 128.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.