Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Proterra has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

