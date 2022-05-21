Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 645,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,595. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 326.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

