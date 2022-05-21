Prudential PLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

