Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

