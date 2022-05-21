Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.44 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.