Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

