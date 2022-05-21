Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.