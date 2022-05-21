Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 110 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

AVB stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.