Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 955 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

