Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $335.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.71.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $312.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $275.27 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

