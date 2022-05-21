Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,261 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 4.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Public Storage worth $458,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $312.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $275.27 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

