Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

