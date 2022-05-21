QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on August 25th

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 362 ($4.46) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72.

Several brokerages have commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.73) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

