Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 11,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,042. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

