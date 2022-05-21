Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 861,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.