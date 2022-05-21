Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $402,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 424,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

