Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 828,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $968.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

